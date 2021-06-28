Two men were sunbathing naked on a remote beach in Sydney and got lost after fleeing from a deer.

A search team was dispatched and the two were fined R14,260 for breaking lockdown rules.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller called it "embarrassing," and said, "it's difficult to legislate against idiots."

A pair of naked sunbathers who ended up getting lost after fleeing from a deer was fined R14,260 for breaching ongoing Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The two were reportedly sunbathing on a remote beach in Otford, South Sydney, on Sunday when they said they were startled by the animals. So they ran to the nearby Royal National Park at Otford where they apparently got lost.

The police received a call at about 18:00 on Sunday calling for assistance, and a search operation was carried out involving the State Emergency Services (SES) and a police helicopter.

A 30-year-old man was found naked and carrying a backpack, according to police, while a 49-year-old man was discovered "partially clothed," according to a New South Wales (NSW) police statement.

The two were then taken to the St. George police station in Sydney and each slapped with a $1,000 fine for breaking lockdown orders.

At a news conference, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller called it "embarrassing" and added, "it's difficult to legislate against idiots."

"Not only did they require assistance from SES and police to rescue them, they also both received a ticket for $1,000," Fuller added.

New South Wales, of which Sydney is part, is on a two-week lockdown until July 9 following a Covid-19 outbreak in Bondi, one of Australia's most famous beaches. According to an ABC news report, more than 130 local cases have been reported in the state since June 16.

Under lockdown rules, locals are only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons like groceries, work, or school.