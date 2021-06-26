A state band literally sings the praises of Kim Jong Un and his ruling party in two recently aired videos.

The musicians are seen living in the lap of luxury, clad in ball gowns and white suits.

A bright red Steinway & Sons piano is one of the setpieces featured.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Kim Jong Un's favourite band is back - with two new instant hits.

The North Korean dictator and his ruling party have issued a pair of glitzy music videos from what's been dubbed the Band of the State Affairs Commission which literally sing the praises of the North Korean leader and his officials.

North Korea's State Affairs Commission aired the videos on national TV on Wednesday for the first time, reported NK News, an American-based news and analysis site specialising in North Korea.

The two music videos, "Our Mother" and "Follow His Heart," both feature a rather heady mix of orchestral instrumentation with slow jazz and ballad-style vocals.

"Our Mother" is about the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. Two female singers in ball gowns lilt of how, as one of the myriad children of North Korea, they wish to "be with [the party] forever."

"Mother, mother, our dear mother, there is no one quite like you," the singers croons, singing praises of the "concern" and "love" the party showers on its citizens.

"Even if I were to be reincarnated 100 times, I want to be reborn, and live in the bosom of our Mother," the song continues.

At one point halfway into the video, one singer sits before a bright red Steinway & Sons grand piano. Then a saxophone duet bursts in, as the orchestral band is seen packing up and then waving at the sea in slow motion.

"Follow His Heart" stars only one singer, who gazes into the distance atop a rocky coast and strolls in a forest as she sings about Kim.

"The only person I will follow with passionate devotion is our Marshal [Kim Jong Un]," she sings.

The band in these songs has taken the spotlight in North Korea, having recently performed in a 130-minute concert for Kim that was aired on TV several times this week, reported NK News.

The propaganda videos come just a week after Kim warned of a food shortage in North Korea, saying the situation is "tense."

Meanwhile, Kim has been cracking down on international films, foreign clothes, and even the use of overseas slang. Earlier this month, he called K-Pop a "vicious cancer" that threatens his nation.

Have a listen:

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.