Trending

1h ago

add bookmark

Money stolen in cyberattacks makes up a third of funding for North Korea's missiles, US official says

Business Insider US
Abbie Shull ,
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un during the groundbreaking for the construction of Pyongyang General Hospital on March 17, 2020, North Korea.
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un during the groundbreaking for the construction of Pyongyang General Hospital on March 17, 2020, North Korea.
API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
  • One-third of North Korea's missile programme is funded by the country's cyberattacks.
  • A US official said cyberattacks are a "core driver" of North Korea's revenue and have become a major concern.
  • A 2022 UN report says that North Korean hackers walked away with more than $400 million in cryptocurrency during cyberattacks in 2021.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Millions of dollars stolen by North Korean hackers in cyberattacks, a major component of North Korea's asymmetric warfare capabilities, are being funnelled into the country's illegal missile development programmes, according to statements made by a White House official this week. 

Anne Neuberger, the White House's deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technologies, said Thursday the US estimates one-third of North Korea's missile programme is funded by stolen money from cyberattacks. 

"Given that cyber is such a core driver of revenue, it's something we must address," Neuberger said during a virtual conference hosted by the Center for a New American Security, a Washington-based think tank.

Neuberger said North Korea's cyber capabilities are a major concern not only because cyberattacks are a key source of revenue for the country, but also because they conduct destructive attacks and are "continuously innovating" in the way they use cyberattacks. 

In a 2022 report, the UN security council's 1718 committee — named for the resolution that has imposed sanctions on North Korea since 2006 — wrote that cyberattacks on cryptocurrency remain a key revenue source for the government of North Korea. The panel cited a report from cybersecurity firm Chainalysis which showed "cyberactors" of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea stole $400 million in cryptocurrency in 2021 alone.

North Korea, wary of perceived threats to the security of the regime by the US and its allies, has invested heavily in developing an arsenal of short-, medium-, and long-range ballistic missiles, as well as conventional and nuclear warheads, among other combat capabilities.

This year, North Korea has conducted 31 missile tests, including one it claims was its first successful ICBM launch since 2017. In response, the US and South Korea have carried out joint-missile launches and will participate in expanded joint military training involving field exercises later this summer. 

Read more on:
crytpocurrencycyber securitycyber criminalscyberattackmissilenorth koreadprk
Rand - Dollar
16.46
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.05
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,766.34
0.0%
Silver
20.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,131.50
0.0%
Platinum
899.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
103.97
+2.1%
Top 40
62,474
+0.5%
All Share
68,934
+0.5%
Resource 10
64,262
+2.9%
Industrial 25
84,014
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,259
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure