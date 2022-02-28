E.ON told the Rheinische Post it had rejected calls to shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Germany scrapped plans for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

But E.ON said Nord Stream 1, which carries more than a third of Germany's gas imports, was completely separate.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

German energy giant E.ON rejected calls from Poland to shut down the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday asked operators of the offshore pipeline – which carries more than a third of Germany's natural gas imports – to shut it down after Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine, the publication reported.

Germany suspended plans for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine.

But E.ON, which owns 15.5% of Nord Stream 1 operator Nord Stream AG, told the Rheinische Post that the project was completely separate to Nord Stream 2.

Russian state-controlled energy firm Gazprom is the majority owner of both Nord Stream 1 and 2.

Europe gets around 40% of its gas supply from Russia and has continued to rely on it since the invasion started. Natural-gas exports flowing from Russia to Europe through Ukraine jumped by nearly 38% from Wednesday to Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

Nord Stream 1 has been transporting natural gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea since 2011. It's made up of two parallel pipelines, each around 750 miles long, and Nord Stream says it's able to transport up to 971 billion cubic feet of natural gas a year.

Nord Stream 2 is meant to supplement Nord Stream 1. Work was completed in September, but the pipeline has been waiting on certification from Germany. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz halted the project last week after Russian forces entered Donetsk and Luhansk, two eastern breakaway regions of Ukraine.

Putin has said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was an act of self-defense against NATO expansion into eastern Europe. Countries have imposed financial sanctions against Russia, including freezing some bank assets and banning imports and exports.