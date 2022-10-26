Table Mountain is not getting a new owner – at least not yet

CapeNature says talks about the management of Table Mountain National Park are still just “talks about talks”.

During Cape Nature’s annual report presentation, the park was mentioned as an example during a scenario discussion.

A national work group is still looking into the process of possible land swops, not just for conservation.

CapeNature, the government body responsible for maintaining wilderness areas and public nature reserves in Western Cape, says the possibility of land swops between the Western Cape and national government is still talks about talks – and Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) was merely mentioned as in example during a discussion in the provincial legislature on Friday.

The park remains in the SANParks portfolio.

CapeNature was presenting its 2021/22 annual report to the provincial government when there was a question from the floor on the progress of the team tasked by Barbara Creecy, minister of environmental affairs, to investigate the rationalisation of protected areas.

The CEO of CapeNature, Razeena Omar, responded that the process has not progressed over the past year.

In the discussion that followed, it was stated that an example of the outcome of the process could be that protected area management is reconfigured, Petro van Rhyn, a general manager at Cape Nature, told Business Insider South Africa. CapeNature managing more protected areas in the Western Cape could be a possible scenario, she said – and the Table Mountain National Park was merely mentioned as an example.

She confirmed there are currently no negotiations about CapeNature taking over park management.

TMNP, which stretches from Lion's Head to Cape Point, brought in R371,657,366 in revenue for SANParks in the 2019/20 financial year (pre-Covid). SANParks’ total revenue for the same financial year was just over R3 billion.

While the park has been a revenue spinner for SANParks, park management has always been a thorny issue and crime has always been a headache, especially since the park is on the urban edge and suffers from the spillovers of urban crime. A recent reported incident involved a panga-wielding assailant targeting hikers in the Kleinplaas area in the south. According to Friends of Table Mountain, at least three muggings were reported on the northern side of the mountain closer to the city this week.

A park forum, consisting of representatives of mountain user groups, was formed last year after consultations with Creecy.

The Western Cape minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, has confirmed he will meet with the premier of the province Alan Winde, public works minister Patricia de Lille and Barbara Creecy to discuss the possibility of land swaps. This includes more than just land for conservation, his spokesperson Wouter Kriel told Business Insider SA.

Bredell said he had faith in CapeNature to do a better job than the national government has done in managing safety and conservation in the park.

Provincial parliament member Andricus van der Westhuizen said in a statement that Table Mountain is probably the biggest eco-tourism draw in the province. “With the exceptional management displayed by CapeNature, it would only make sense for this park to also be run by this entity.”

He called on SANParks to properly consider the benefits to nature conservation that will result in such a transfer of management authority.