The US is running out of baby formula – but South Africans need not worry about shortages

A dire shortage of baby formula is sweeping across the United States, with panicked parents finding empty shelves.

A recall of infant formula by one of the US' biggest producers back in February is partly to blame for the sudden supply crisis.

South Africa was also affected by Abbott Nutrition's recall, but to a much lesser extent, with only one specific product being flagged by the National Consumer Commission.

Nestlé, one of South Africa's biggest baby formula suppliers, says local production remains unaffected by the US shortage, and there's no risk of local shelves running dry.

Major retailers also told Business Insider SA that their supplies remain steady.

Parents in America are panicked over the sudden scarcity of infant formula. More than 40% of stock typically held by stores is now unavailable, with some retailers limiting the number of cans customers can buy. The shortage shows no signs of easing and could last for months.

Supply chain issues and labour shortages have played a role in the shortage sweeping across the US. But the recall of baby formula by one of its biggest producers in February has made the situation much worse.

Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled infant formula produced at its facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after reports of babies falling ill from bacterial infections. Initial testing found traces of Cronobacter sakazakii, which can be deadly in infants, and the production plant was shut. Abbott is still waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reopen the facility.

The recall also impacted South Africa, although to a much lesser extent, with only one product – Similac Alimentum 400G infant formula – being flagged by the National Consumer Commission (NCC).

South Africa's supply of infant formula remains steady and unchallenged, according to retailers and at least one major producer, with what's happening in the US unlikely to replicate itself in the local market.

"In South Africa, we currently have enough stock to meet the current demand. We do not anticipate risks in supply in the near future," Saint-Francis Tohlang, Nestlé's corporate communications & public affairs director for the East and Southern Africa region, told Business Insider SA.

"Our routine Infant Formula's are manufactured locally, and we are confident in our ability to continue meeting demand. Our functional Infant Formula's are imported, and we do not have any risks highlighted by importing markets. We have enough stock in our inventory and planned shipments to meet current demand."

Major retailers, Clicks, Dis-Chem, and Pick n Pay, also told Business Insider that their stock levels remain steady and unaffected by developments in the US.

"Clicks is not affected by the shortage of baby formula overseas, and our suppliers don't anticipate any issues regarding availability in South Africa," Clicks' Chief Trading Officer Nigel Grimes, told Business Insider SA.

"We do sell out on some sku's [specific products] from time to time due to high demand but are able to replenish stocks accordingly."

