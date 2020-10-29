BREAKING | Knife attacker in Nice, France, decapitates woman in a church, kills 2 others
Police in Nice, France, confirmed that a woman was beheaded and two others were killed at an attack in the city's Notre Dame church.
The attack came a week after a teacher, Samuel Paty, was also beheaded in Paris.
This is a breaking story, more follows.
