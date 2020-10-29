A girl holds a banner with a picture of Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded, in Lille, France, on October 18, 2020.

Police in Nice, France, confirmed that a woman was beheaded and two others were killed at an attack in the city's Notre Dame church.

The attack came a week after a teacher, Samuel Paty, was also beheaded in Paris.

This is a breaking story, more follows.

