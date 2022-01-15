Batoka Hospitality Zimbabwe has been busy during the pandemic, acquiring three lodges around Victoria Falls from Imvelo Safari Lodges.

The refurbished Zambezi Sands River Lodge will be the first of the new acquisitions to be unveiled in March, followed by Batoka Gorges, and Little Lodge later in 2022.

The 24-bed lodge on the banks of the Zambezi River, one hour away from the Victoria Falls, has been redesigned by renowned South African interior designer Yvonne O'Brien.

The refurbished river lodge features a spa and fitness centre, while each suite has its own private plunge pool and a view of the Zambezi River.

A 5-star luxury safari lodge on the banks of the mighty Zambezi River, just one hour's drive away from the iconic Victoria Falls, will reopen to the public in March after undergoing an extensive refurbishment.

Batoka Hospitality Zimbabwe (BHZ) has made major inroads into the tourism sector around Victoria Falls during the pandemic, acquiring three properties from Imvelo Safari Lodges and embarking on renovations led by renowned South African interior designer Yvonne O'Brien.

The 24-bed Batoka Zambezi Sands River Lodge, and its sister attraction, the Gorges Lodge, was acquired in 2020. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, O'Brien's contemporary furniture and décor firm, Private House Company, was enlisted to reconceptualise 11 suites.



The work completed on the lodge in the heart of the Zambezi National Park adds to Private House Company's portfolio of redesigned luxury lodges at Londolozi, Lapalala, and Simbithi, as well as high-end homes and residences in Steyn City, Hyde Park, Dainfern, and Clifton.

The Batoka Zambezi Sands River Lodge will be the first to reopen to the public in March with the 4-star Batoka Gorges, and Little Lodge expected to welcome visitors later in 2022.



"Our vision is to become a leading luxury safari company on the African continent, but we also want to create opportunities for economic growth in the communities we build in. We are empowering the African dream of success through ecotourism and hospitality," said Batoka executive director, Vimbai Masiyiwa, the daughter of Zimbabwean philanthropist and founder of technology giant Econet Global, Strive Masiyiwa.

"As much as we enrich the lives of our guests through a truly authentic African experience, we are building self-sustaining communities across Africa through our brand."



The refurbished river lodge features a spa and fitness centre. Each suite has its own private plunge pool and a view of the Zambezi River. Ghanaian brand R&R Luxury provides complimentary items like toiletries in each of the suites.

A two-bedroom suite, fit with private swimming pool, lounge, dining room and deck – for those desiring more privacy and opulent "home away from home" – is expected to be unveiled later in the year.

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

