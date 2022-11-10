The Murdoch-owned New York Post, which long championed Donald Trump, mocks 'Trumpty Dumpty'

The New York Post depicted Donald Trump as a nursery-rhyme character for its Thursday cover.

The tabloid paper previously endorsed Trump for re-election in 2020.

Many Republicans saw the midterm results as a stunning rebuke of Trump's supposed hold on the Republican Party.

The New York Post's Thursday issue will invoke a large question mark around Donald Trump's future in the Republican party – and it comes in the form of an old nursery rhyme.

"Don (who couldn't build a wall) had a great fall — can all the GOP's men put the party back together again?" Thursday's cover read, referencing "Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall" by Mother Goose. The cover was shared by New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman, a former New York Post reporter herself.

This is a rather stark pivot pic.twitter.com/p1fJVzFDhu — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 10, 2022

The cover – which features an egg-shaped Trump teetering on the edge of a wall with "TRUMPTY DUMPTY" plastered at the bottom – is a sharp turn from the paper's glowing endorsement of the former president in 2020.





At the time, The Post's editorial board wrote that Trump would bring back "explosive job creation, rising wages and general prosperity" prior to the pandemic. The Post did not endorse Trump in 2016.

But the midterm results on Wednesday, which many expected would be a "red-wave" blowout, have now caused Republicans to question whether Trump will be an asset or a liability to the party.

Piers Morgan, the controversial British journalist who joined The Post as a columnist in 2021, authored the cover story. In a Wednesday opinion piece, he wrote: "There's no getting away from the cold, hard political reality that it was a surprisingly better night for the Democrats and President Biden than anyone, including them, expected."

"And the reason for this had little to do with anything they did, other than correctly bet that the issue of abortion rights would be a vote-energizer for them – and everything to do with Trump's toxic stranglehold on the GOP," he wrote.