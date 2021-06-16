All state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in New York, with few exceptions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the change, "effective immediately," on Tuesday.

The Empire State hit his required 70% first-dose vaccinated threshold.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

Coming out to a standing ovation in Manhattan's One World Trade Center, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that because the state hit his required threshold of a 70% first-dose vaccination rate, "we can now return to life as we know it."

Earlier this month, Cuomo said "virtually all" Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted once 70% of New Yorkers received their first shot.

Cuomo touted New York having "fully vaccinated" a larger share of adults than any other state in the country, though Vermont became the first state to cross 80% of its population vaccinated earlier this week.

Masks will still be required on public transit, but otherwise, New York's landscape of state mandates will be drastically diminished.

Cuomo said they will be "relaxed as of today, effective immediately."

Counties and localities can still implement their own restrictions, and Cuomo added that New York will still observe CDC guidance.