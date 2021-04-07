Cintocare Hospital recently opened its doors in Tshwane.

It's the first certified "green" hospital in Africa, and the fifth in the world.

The hospital focuses exclusively on surgery, and is the first of its kind in South Africa to generate its own oxygen on demand.

A new R470 million specialist hospital recently opened in Tshwane, which is the first certified "green" hospital in Africa, and the fifth in the world.

Developed by Growthpoint Properties, the Cintocare Hospital in Menlyn Maine earned a "5 Green Star" rating from the Green Building Council South Africa.

Apart from various energy-saving features, the 11,000m2 building also features a lot of glass.

“Studies have shown that natural light promotes healing for the patients but also promotes the general wellbeing of the people working within the facility itself,” said Dr Linda Sigaba of Growthpoint Healthcare Fund in a virtual media tour.

Cintocare Hospital which opened its doors on December 1, 2020 – two months after its initial launch date due to the pandemic – focuses exclusively on ear, nose, throat, head, neck, spinal, facial and vascular surgery.

The hospital generates its own medical oxygen on demand at a special in-house plant, which is a first in South Africa.





The seven-floor hospital consists of 100 beds and five theatres, including a hybrid theatre. The first three floors are for parking, the fourth is for reception and consulting rooms, while the rest of the floors have operating theatres and other medical rooms.

The hospital has a "robotic pharmacy", with mechanical devices that pack all medication and drip sets and dispenses them to nurses, who then distribute to patients.

Due to its specialist nature, not just anyone can walk in for medical attention. Admitted patients are those referred to the hospital by a specialist doctor for an operation or any other medical care.

