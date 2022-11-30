Whales, loeries, and a bee: How South Africa's coins will change in 2023

South Africa is getting a couple of striking new coins in 2023, featuring bees, loeries in flight, and whales.

The new coin series becomes legal tender on 1 January, though older coins will still be much more common at first.

Here's what South Africa's new coins will look like, compared to the current series.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A new series of coins have been declared legal tender starting on 1 January, the final step in formalising an overhaul in the look of all South African circulation coins.

In some cases, the changes are striking, such as the new 50c featuring a loerie with outstretched wings, and a whale-themed new R5 coin.

Earlier this year, the government announced a change in approach to the languages used on coins in this series. In order to reflect every official language in the currency, the "South Africa" imprint appears multiple times in different languages on some of the coins: three on the R5 coin, one on the R1, and two on each of the R2, 50c, 20c, and 10c coins.





As as reminder, these are the more common coins you'll likely see in circulation at the moment.

South Africa's current primary coin series features, in descending order of value, the Black Wildebeest, Kudu, Springbok, Strelitzia, King Protea, and the Arum Lily. But there are also many special-series coins still in use, such as the Nelson Mandela R5, and, more recently, the nostalgic R5 that featured old coins within its design.

Those coins will only gradually be replaced by their new-look siblings.

And here are what the newer versions will look like.

The 10c features a Cape Honey Bee, replacing the current Arum Lilly.

On the 20c, the current King Protea will now be aloe themed.

The striking new 50c has a loerie in flight.

The R1 switching from Springbok to Protea....

... while the R2 will now feature a Springbok.

The R5 coin change is also striking, replacing the Wildebeest with Southern Right Whales.

See also | A new R500 note for SA is fake news, says the Reserve Bank, just like in 2009