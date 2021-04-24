Draft regulations for light bulbs include new requirements that may end up taking most fluorescent lamps off the market.

Fluorescent light bulbs contain mercury, which is highly poisonous.

But they may end up being banned because they don't produce enough light.

Draft new regulations for light bulbs in South Africa could effectively ban most fluorescent lamps, which have been popular for many decades.

The new lighting regulations were gazetted last month, introducing new safety specifications for various light bulbs, including filament and halogen lamps. Fluorescent light bulbs are also required to comply with new safety specifications.

Fluorescent light comes from a chemical reaction inside a glass tube – and mostly uses mercury to create that reaction. Mercury is highly poisonous.

There is no explicit ban on mercury in the new requirements, says Ashanti Mogosetsi, Project Manager: Appliance Standards and Labelling Programme at the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI). But the new regulations specify how much light a lightbulb must supply: a minimum of 90 lumens per watt (lm/watt).

Typically, compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs, or fluorescent lightbulbs) produce between 40 lm/watt and 70 lm/watt, says Mogosetsi.

“However, if CFLs make a technological advancement and meet these specifications in the future, then they could be legally sold. The purpose of the specifications is not to ban any particular lighting products, but to mandate their safety and performance standards.”

Most CFLs currently would not meet the specifications, he said, so it is "more likely" that LEDs will become the lamp of choice.

That may not be a bad thing.

“Mercury is extremely harmful to the environment, and in turn harms the health of people living in those environments,” says Mogosetsi. Exposure to mercury can lead to long-term and sometimes permanent neurological and behavioural disorders.



The public has until the end of April to comment on the new regulations, which are aimed at improving the safety, performance and energy efficiency of lightbulbs by phasing out inefficient and environmentally harmful lighting products.

If the regulations become law, lighting products which do not meet the specifications would be removed from the market.

