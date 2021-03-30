South Africa is staying on Alert Level 1 over the Easter holiday - but off-site booze sales will be banned from Friday to Monday.

The number of people allowed to attend religious and other gatherings have been more than doubled.

But funerals remain restricted to a maximum of 100 people.

The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption is prohibited on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Onsite sales of alcohol are allowed at restaurants, shebeens and bars up to 23:00 at night.

The curfew will be maintained at midnight from 04:00, and beaches, dams and parks will remain open

The number of people who can attend religious and other gatherings have been more than doubled to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers while allowing appropriate social distancing, no more than 50% of the venue capacity may be used.

Ramaphosa said that congregants should go home after services and not gather outside churches, and they should also not sleep over after services.

The size of gatherings will be reviewed in the next 15 days, he added.



Funerals remain restricted to a maximum of 100 people, and to two-hour services.

Ramaphosa implored South African to limit travel over the Easter weekend if at all possible.

While new cases have remained stable at around 1,200 per day over the past two weeks, Ramaphosa warned that South Africa is still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. South Africa has now seen more than 1.5 million cases of the coronavirus, and more than 52,000 deaths.

