A total ban on public indoor smoking, no more branded boxes: tobacco plan moves closer to law

Cigarettes and vapes – and those in South Africa who smoke them – are on track to face much tighter regulation.

The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, which proposes changes to where people can legally smoke and how cigarettes are packaged, is heading to Parliament.

Once this bill becomes law, smoking in a public indoor area will be outlawed, as will smoking at home or in a car while in the presence of a non-smoker or child.

Tobacco products will all look the same, except for the brand names in plain text, and graphic health warnings will dominate the packaging.

South Africa's laws around cigarettes and electronic vaping products are one step closer to becoming much stricter, as a bill first tabled five years ago finally heads to Parliament.

Major changes are on the horizon for South Africa's smokers following Cabinet's recent approval of the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill's submission to Parliament. This bill, when introduced as part of the country's legislature, will replace the Tobacco Products Control Act of 1993.

The South African government, and the department of health, in particular, want tobacco products to be much more tightly controlled, in line with directives issued by the World Health Organisation. This regulatory control extends to the sale, advertising, packaging, and labelling of tobacco products. It's also much stricter on where cigarettes and vapes can be smoked legally.

The key aims of this bill, which was first tabled in 2018, are "to deter people, especially children and youth, from using tobacco products, encourage existing users to quit, and protect non-smokers from tobacco smoke exposure."

No smoking indoors, with even some outdoor public spaces off-limits

The bill proposes to outlaw smoking – of traditional tobacco products and electronic nicotine delivery systems, more commonly referred to as vapes – in all enclosed public places. The same goes for smoking too close to "an operable window or ventilation inlet of an entrance or exit" of "an enclosed public place, enclosed workplace, or in or on a public conveyance."

The health minister is empowered, under the bill, to go a step further and prohibit smoking in certain outdoor areas to "reduce or prevent the public's exposure to smoking."

Smoking in a motor vehicle or any enclosed private space, while in the presence of a non-smoker or a child, will also be prohibited, as will smoking in an enclosed common area of a multi-unit residence, like a stairwell or passage.

In addition to defining where a person can and can't smoke in South Africa, the bill also makes several sweeping changes to how tobacco products may be packaged, labelled, displayed, and sold.

Branded boxes replaced with graphic images, stronger health warnings

The health minister will be responsible for prescribing standardised packaging and labelling requirements for tobacco products sold in South Africa. At the very least, the packaging "must have a uniform plain colour and texture" and be of the same "size, type, and shape".

All brand elements on the packaging will be prohibited, although the brand name and product name may appear on packaging in a standard colour and typeface. Health warnings, also in the form of pictures and graphics, will dominate the packaging, and just how detailed the manufacturer's branding elements are allowed to be will be decided by the minister.

The packaging and labelling of electronic nicotine delivery systems, electronic non-nicotine delivery systems, and tobacco devices will also be decided by the minister. This "may include standardised packaging" as with traditional tobacco products.

You won't see cigarettes in stores

And it's not just the homogenised plain packaging that will make tobacco products tough to distinguish and even spot. The bill proposes that retailers and wholesalers won't be allowed to display tobacco products "but may make the product available to consumers upon request provided that the requestor is not a child."

Instead, stores will be limited to displaying "a single prescribed notice informing consumers that a list of relevant or related products for sale, along with their prices and quantities, may be requested at the sales counter." Cigarette vending machines will also be outlawed.

The health minister intends to introduce the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill in the National Assembly "shortly", said a notice published by the department on Thursday.