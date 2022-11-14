Checkers is rolling out new trolley baskets – made from recycled milk bottles

Checkers is rolling out new trolley baskets at stores across South Africa.

These will be made entirely from recycled material, mainly from old milk bottles.

It takes up to 180 recycled milk bottles to make a normal-sized basket.

Supermarket chain Checkers is introducing new trolley baskets made from old milk bottles to its stores across South Africa.

The Shoprite Group, South Africa's largest retailer, is on a mission to reduce its carbon footprint and become a more environmentally friendly business. It's doing this by installing solar photovoltaic systems atop its distribution centres and trailers, reducing its water use, and diverting plastic waste from the country's already overwhelmed landfills.

Shoprite's Checkers is leading the group's latest push for more reused and recycled material. The retailers' trolleys have been made of at least 35% recycled content since 2018. Now, these trolley baskets will be made entirely from recycled material – mostly old milk bottles – diverting more than 40 tons of recyclable material from landfill.

The classic trolley basket will be made from 180 recycled milk bottles, while the smaller basket will be made from 110 of these old bottles.

"We've set ambitious targets to reduce our environmental impact and will continue to step up our efforts to reach these as part of our wider sustainability strategy," said Sanjeev Raghubir, Shoprite's group sustainability manager, in a statement on Monday.

"This change is just one of several initiatives we have introduced across our operations."

Checkers trolley baskets made entirely from recycled materials form part of Shoprite's broader plan to cut down on plastics. In addition to replacing some plastic packaging with responsibly sourced cardboard boxes, Shoprite recycled 5,449 tons of plastic in 2022 alone, up more than 17% from the year prior.

"We have made significant progress on our journey towards the reduction of waste to landfill. As new waste streams arise – like the use of sanitising wipes – we have found circular models of waste management to avoid it ending up as landfill," said Raghubir's in Shoprite's 2022 Sustainability Report.

"We have also made our packaging more sustainable; 100% of our in-store paper and board packaging has now been certified as responsibly sourced."