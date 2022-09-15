Humans once lived in this new SA archaeological site about 1,500 years ago. Here’s what we know

Archaeologists from the University of Pretoria, along with SANParks are in the process of rescuing a relatively new archaeological site.

The site along the Letaba river in The Kruger National Park contains artifacts that date back 1,500 years.

The pieces found include clay plots, metal, hunting arrows, burnt clay houses, animal bones, marine shells, and glass beads.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Artifacts found at a relatively new archaeological site along the Letaba river in The Kruger National Park indicate that humans once occupied the area about 1,500 years ago.

The archaeological site is said to have been discovered in the 1980s. A year ago, archaeologists from the University of Pretoria returned and found more artifacts, indicating that wild animals and people occupied the Kruger National Park.

"The last 2,000 years of South Africa is the period that we associate with the arrival of black African people into the area… in the early iron age," said anthropologist at the University of Pretoria Dr Xandor Antonites.

This is evidenced by the discovery of artifacts that date back 1,500 to 1,000 years ago, before the discovery of artifacts in Mapungubwe, where the oldest form of human life was found.

The pieces discovered in the area include clay pots, metal, hunting bows and arrows, remains of burnt clay houses, animal bones, marine shells, and glass beads dated through carbon radio dating.

Before European colonisation, these artilects are believed to have been used for trade with travellers from India, the Arabian Peninsula, and China, among other countries.

"We have been finding some of the earliest evidence for sustained trade with the Indian Ocean world. Some of the artifacts that we are finding predate Mapungubwe by about 400 years and, some of these artifacts are late Persian, where modern-day Iran is, or early Islamic.

"The evidence for that are these glazed ceramics, and the only other place we've found them was in KwaZulu-Natal," Antonites said.

According to Antonites, another indication of early life is the discovery of food such as sorghum, beans, pumpkin seeds and livestock remains such as cattle, sheep, goat, and mostly bones of wild animals. When some of these resources were depleted, the settlers moved elsewhere.

"The people probably moved elsewhere as resources are depleted, as the environment changes. At some stage, it got drier, so the natural environment wasn't healthy anymore due to malaria and tsetse flies.

"People also moved to where they could get a better connection to trade routes," Antonites said to Business Insider South Africa.

Currently, archaeologists from the University of Pretoria and SANParks have embarked on a project to rescue and mitigate damage to the important archaeological site and inform the public about its history and heritage.

Here's what we saw at the site.

Earliest form of glass beads found in South Africa but originate elsewhere overseas. These are one of the objects used in early trade.

Pieces of Ceramic clay pots found at the site.

Tip of bow and arrow hunting equipment used when hunting for large animals. It potentially had a metal tip or poison on the tip. The object is also believed to be over 2,000 years old.

Animal bones excavated from the site may have belonged to cattle, and buffalo. These animals were possibly lured into pit traps for food, tusks, or their skin.

This piece of carved bone is believed to be over 400 years old. The pattern tells the story of the locals who lived in the area.

Beads made from freshwater mussels.