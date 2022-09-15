Trending

1h ago

add bookmark

Humans once lived in this new SA archaeological site about 1,500 years ago. Here’s what we know

Business Insider SA
Phumi Ramalepe ,
Archaeological site along the Letaba river in The Kruger National Park (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)
Archaeological site along the Letaba river in The Kruger National Park (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)
  • Archaeologists from the University of Pretoria, along with SANParks are in the process of rescuing a relatively new archaeological site.
  • The site along the Letaba river in The Kruger National Park contains artifacts that date back 1,500 years.
  • The pieces found include clay plots, metal, hunting arrows, burnt clay houses, animal bones, marine shells, and glass beads.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Artifacts found at a relatively new archaeological site along the Letaba river in The Kruger National Park indicate that humans once occupied the area about 1,500 years ago.

The archaeological site is said to have been discovered in the 1980s. A year ago, archaeologists from the University of Pretoria returned and found more artifacts, indicating that wild animals and people occupied the Kruger National Park.

"The last 2,000 years of South Africa is the period that we associate with the arrival of black African people into the area… in the early iron age," said anthropologist at the University of Pretoria Dr Xandor Antonites.

Anthropologist at the University of Pretoria Dr Xa
Anthropologist at the University of Pretoria Dr Xandor Antonites.

This is evidenced by the discovery of artifacts that date back 1,500 to 1,000 years ago, before the discovery of artifacts in Mapungubwe, where the oldest form of human life was found.

The pieces discovered in the area include clay pots, metal, hunting bows and arrows, remains of burnt clay houses, animal bones, marine shells, and glass beads dated through carbon radio dating.  

Before European colonisation, these artilects are believed to have been used for trade with travellers from India, the Arabian Peninsula, and China, among other countries.

"We have been finding some of the earliest evidence for sustained trade with the Indian Ocean world. Some of the artifacts that we are finding predate Mapungubwe by about 400 years and, some of these artifacts are late Persian, where modern-day Iran is, or early Islamic.

"The evidence for that are these glazed ceramics, and the only other place we've found them was in KwaZulu-Natal," Antonites said. 

According to Antonites, another indication of early life is the discovery of food such as sorghum, beans, pumpkin seeds and livestock remains such as cattle, sheep, goat, and mostly bones of wild animals. When some of these resources were depleted, the settlers moved elsewhere.  

"The people probably moved elsewhere as resources are depleted, as the environment changes. At some stage, it got drier, so the natural environment wasn't healthy anymore due to malaria and tsetse flies.

"People also moved to where they could get a better connection to trade routes,"  Antonites said to Business Insider South Africa.

Currently, archaeologists from the University of Pretoria and SANParks have embarked on a project to rescue and mitigate damage to the important archaeological site and inform the public about its history and heritage.

Here's what we saw at the site. 

Earliest form of glass beads found in South Africa but originate elsewhere overseas. These are one of the objects used in early trade.

Glass beads
Glass beads (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)

Pieces of Ceramic clay pots found at the site.

A piece of a clay pot (Business Insider / Phumi Ra
A piece of a clay pot (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)

Piece of ceramic found in the site
Piece of ceramic found at the site (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)

Tip of bow and arrow hunting equipment used when hunting for large animals. It potentially had a metal tip or poison on the tip. The object is also believed to be over 2,000 years old. 

A piece of hunting bow and arrow
A piece of hunting bow and arrow (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)

Animal bones excavated from the site may have belonged to cattle, and buffalo. These animals were possibly lured into pit traps for food, tusks, or their skin.

Bone remains
Bone remains (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)

This piece of carved bone is believed to be over 400 years old. The pattern tells the story of the locals who lived in the area.

A piece of carved bone
A piece of carved bone.

Beads made from freshwater mussels.

Beads from overseas
Beads from overseas (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)

Remains of burnt down clay huts which have been preserved for hundreds of years.

Remains of burnt clay houses
Remains of burnt clay houses (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)

Read more on:
johannesburgkruger national parktradeartefactsheritage sitesarchaeology
Rand - Dollar
17.52
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.17
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.50
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.80
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,685.91
-0.7%
Silver
19.39
-1.2%
Palladium
2,152.00
-1.0%
Platinum
910.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
94.10
+1.0%
Top 40
61,583
+0.3%
All Share
68,175
+0.3%
Resource 10
62,550
-0.3%
Industrial 25
84,268
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,768
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure