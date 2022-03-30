First Checkers, now Pick n Pay delivery app has a Netflix-inspired basket of goods

Pick n Pay has created a basket of products, available through its delivery app, to celebrate season 2 of the Netflix drama, Bridgerton.

The "High Tea, High Drama" occasion marketed through Pick n Pay's asap! app offers tea, champagne, and popcorn.

It also gives shoppers the opportunity to win a R250 voucher.

Checkers' Sixty60 app previously tapped into the popularity of Netflix's documentary, "The Tinder Swindler".

Pick n Pay's grocery delivery service – asap! – is the latest retail app to categorise products according to a hit Netflix series. The launch of the new basket coincides with a competition that gives shoppers the opportunity to win vouchers.

South African retailers are tapping into popular culture and current affairs as a way to market their products.

Checkers' Sixty60 app tapped into the popularity of Netflix's documentary, "The Tinder Swindler", back in February. The retailer grouped products together around significant plot points and catchphrases associated with the documentary, which details the stories of women who'd allegedly been conned out of money by the larger-than-life Simon Leviev.

Checkers followed up The Tinder Swindler baskets with products, like lighters and torches, grouped under the theme of load shedding. More recently, the retailer tapped into the theme of record-high petrol prices, bunching products like running magazines and energy drinks together.

Pick n Pay's asap! app has also entered the fray, grouping goods together under the banner of "High Tea, High Drama". The campaign is influenced by the recent start of season 2 of Bridgerton, one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

Bridgerton is set against the backdrop of Regency-era London during a period of elegance favourable to upper-class society.

"The occasion on the app was created for PnP's dearest shoppers to impress their guests," Pick n Pay said in a statement.

"The occasion aims to help shoppers invite friends for tea, a popular part of the latest season, toast to the latest season, or plan a banquet affair."

Pick n Pay shoppers are encouraged to post pictures of their High Tea events, "pose in jest", and tag the retailer on social media for a chance to win a R250 voucher.

An invitation to tea

A selection of teas – from Carmien organic to Five Roses – are bunched together under the banner of "an invitation to tea".

Shall we toast?

Tea isn't the only drinkable product on offer to mark the occasion, with Pick n Pay asap! turning to celebration with a selection of sparkling wine and champagne. Products within the "Shall we toast?" category includes a bottle of Krone Borealis Brut Rose and Moët & Chandon, among others.

Banquet binging

Popcorn and dip dominate this category, crafted for a night of Netflix, ostensibly with a keen focus on the new season of Bridgerton.

