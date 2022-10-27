Joburg neighbours co-adopted a dog. When one moved to Cape Town, the legal trouble began.

Shaun Smith and his Joburg neighbours Sheena and Pawel Sunak adopted Nelly when the previous owner couldn’t pay a vet’s bill.

Three years later, Smith landed a new job in Cape Town and the Smolaks objected to his idea of flying Nelly down for visits.

Smith told the high court the couple had deprived him of his co-ownership rights, but a judge disagreed and told him to visit Nelly in Joburg.

A dog called Nelly had a lucky break when her owner struggled to care for her: neighbours at a complex in Joburg paid a vet’s bill, adopted her, and shared her care for the next three years.

The arrangement went well until one of the neighbours got a job in Cape Town and wanted to fly Nelly down for visits. His co-owners objected, and the dogfight that erupted went all the way from failed mediation to the Johannesburg high court.

Shaun Smith applied for an interdict forcing Sheena Smolak and her husband Pawel to recognise his co-ownership of Nelly. But Judge Shanaaz Mia dismissed his case and suggested the 41-year-old IT manager should visit Nelly in Joburg.

“[The Smolaks] have tendered contact with Nelly to [Smith]. They have offered [him] reasonable contact with Nelly when the applicant is in Johannesburg to enable [him] to maintain his relationship with Nelly,” she said.

Smith told Business Insider South Africa he hoped to meet his attorneys this week to discuss the way forward. “I cannot say anything that might jeopardise the case or my chance of seeing Nelly again. I've come this far,” he said.

When Smith and the Smolaks adopted Nelly in December 2017 they agreed to share responsibility for her because they lived in the same Roodepoort complex. They took out medical cover for the dog and split the premium, and they made R250 monthly payments into an emergency fund for any uninsured veterinary treatment.

Smith told Mia he and the Smolaks had a verbal agreement that Nelly would move between their homes during regular working weeks. “During holidays, leave days and public holidays the parties would schedule the time by agreement,” Mia said in her judgment.

Everything changed in September 2020 when Smith’s move to Cape Town was confirmed, and after floating his idea of paying for Nelly to fly back and forth to the Mother City, he asked the Smolaks to look after her during his move.

“He did not wish to subject Nelly to the chaotic process of unpacking and moving when there was a reasonable alternative during this period,” said Mia, adding that at the same time Smith and the Smolaks agreed to halt payments into the emergency fund since it had reached an adequate amount.

The following month, the Smolaks told Smith they did not agree with flying Nelly to Cape Town, and they reminded him of an agreement that if any of her owners left SA they would leave Nelly behind.

Smith argued that the emigration agreement did not encompass a move within SA, but a report to the court by animal behaviourist Leigh Shenker suggested that “long-distance travel is not suitable for Nelly and will be harmful for her”, said Mia.

“The trips between Johannesburg and Cape Town by flight or by road may not be in Nelly's best interest and may contribute toward and lead to deterioration in health.”

Smith clearly wanted to maintain his relationship with Nelly and co-ownership with the Smolaks, the judge said, and “there does not appear to be any reason why this should not be an option where [he] makes the effort to travel to … spend time with Nelly”.

She said the Smolaks’ insistence that Smith should stay “across the road” from their complex during his contact visits was unrealistic. “It suffices that [he] is in the same city and Nelly does not need to travel long distances.”

Mia, who heard the case in November 2021, ordered Smith to pay the legal costs of the Smolaks. The couple, who are 43 and 44, did not respond to Business Insider requests for comment.



