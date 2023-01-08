A US woman won R34 million from a lottery scratch-off two months after winning R17 million

A North Carolina woman won the lottery twice — just months apart.

The first time in August, Kenya Sloan won $1 million, the equivalent of some R17 million.

In October, she purchased a $2 million (around R34 million) winning scratch-off ticket.

A lucky American woman says she feels "blessed" after she won $2 million (equivalent to about R34 million) from a lottery scratch-off shortly after winning $1 million (about R17 million) months before, the state lottery said.

Kenya Sloan, 41, purchased her $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from a convenience store in Shelby, North Carolina, in October.

"I was like, 'No way this happened again,'" Sloan told the North Carolina Education Lottery. "But it did."

She arrived at lottery headquarters earlier this week, according to the press release, and decided to opt-out to the lump-sum option of $1.2 million, about $855,006 after taxes, or R14.6 million in local terms.

Sloan won a $1 million jackpot game in August and previously told lottery officials that she wanted to build her dream home. Now, with her new prize, she plans on using the prize to open a soul food restaurant, per the state lottery.

Recently, in December, another North Carolina woman had a baby and won the lottery on the same day.