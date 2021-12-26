"Several years back, when moved out to the base of the Superstition Mountains in Arizona, I noticed a round-tailed ground squirrel family," Inoue wrote. "I decided to photograph them, hoping to show that these animals think, feel and have emotions too."

You can view the entire "Emotional Range" series on the Nature Photographer of the Year website. It took the Fred Hazelhoff Portfolio Award, named for the Dutch nature photographer.