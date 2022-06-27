NATO to boost rapid-response unit from 40,000 to over 300,000 troops in apparent response to Putin's war

NATO's chief announced plans to increase its rapid-response unit from 40,000 to 300,000 troops, in a move apparently prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will transform the NATO Reponse Force and increase the number of our high-readiness forces to well over 300,000," Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference in Madrid on Monday, according to Reuters.

He said this marks the "biggest overhaul" of NATO's defense units since the Cold War, Sky News' Deborah Haynes reported.

Stoltenberg's comments come days before a NATO summit in Madrid later this week, where the plan will be agreed, Haynes reported.

The unit was created after Russia's 2014 invasion of Ukraine.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.








