Trending

1h ago

add bookmark

NATO to boost rapid-response unit from 40,000 to over 300,000 troops in apparent response to Putin's war

Business Insider US
Alexandra Ma ,
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Orthodox Easter mass in Moscow, Russia, on April 24, 2022.

NATO's chief announced plans to increase its rapid-response unit from 40,000 to 300,000 troops, in a move apparently prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will transform the NATO Reponse Force and increase the number of our high-readiness forces to well over 300,000," Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference in Madrid on Monday, according to Reuters.

He said this marks the "biggest overhaul" of NATO's defense units since the Cold War, Sky News' Deborah Haynes reported.

Stoltenberg's comments come days before a NATO summit in Madrid later this week, where the plan will be agreed, Haynes reported.

The unit was created after Russia's 2014 invasion of Ukraine.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.



Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.

Read more on:
speed deskrussiaukrainenato
Rand - Dollar
15.87
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.49
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,829.64
+0.1%
Silver
21.37
+1.1%
Palladium
1,932.00
+2.7%
Platinum
913.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
113.12
+2.7%
Top 40
61,693
+2.8%
All Share
67,980
+2.5%
Resource 10
65,316
+1.4%
Industrial 25
80,741
+5.4%
Financial 15
15,435
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure