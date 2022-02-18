On Thursday, the department of transport launched an online system to pay for driving and vehicle licenses.

On Friday it fell over.

Government websites, including that of the Presidency, have a bad record when it comes to staying online.

The Government Gazette website has not been working for all of February.

On Thursday, the department of transport – and its invariably front-and-centre minister Fikile Mbalula – launched an online payment system for a range of services that fall under the National Administration Traffic Information System (Natis).

South Africans could now, the department said, pay for vehicle licences or renewal of driving licences online, as part of a service delivery model centred on citizens, and that would cut down on crime.

"The benefit of these services is that motorists and private companies will be transacting directly on the NaTIS, eliminating middlemen who fuel corruption," said Mbalula. "The additional enhancements on the system will allow vehicle owners to be alerted quickly if their vehicles have been cloned."

On Friday, that website, online.natis.gov.za was down. Unlike earlier teething trouble that saw early users confronted with a "forbidden" message, or slow loading times, the site could not be reached at all, seemingly by anyone. The department of transport did not immediately respond to user complaints about the site, including on Twitter. It retweeted a number of Mbalula's messages about bridges and roads, some with videos that included custom-made graphics that emphasise Mbalula's involvement. MASSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT These strategic bridges will connect the major freeway called N2 Wild Coast Road Project, which will be reducing the travel time from EL to DBN for about 3hours, saving costs on fuel, reducing environmental emissions.pic.twitter.com/xeF0p4nzcV — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) February 18, 2022 Government websites have a poor uptime record, especially when confronted with sudden traffic surges. In past years, the website of the Presidency has often fallen over whenever President Cyril Ramaphosa makes a significant speech. In 2021, the Treasury e-tenders site, which centralises all tenders in order to achieve the best possible prices, was down for weeks. More recently, the website of the Government Printing Works has been unavailable from the beginning of February, displaying only various error messages when it can be reached at all. That website is the primary distribution mechanism for legally-binding government notices, such as those that bring changes to lockdown regulations. Some government departments have posted legal notices on their own websites, but only those who receive a printed copy of the Government Gazette, or who pay for specialised information services, can be assured they have seen all government notices.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)