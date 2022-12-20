SA has a new draft target for the minimum wage, but it is not a number

South Africa's National Minimum Wage Commission has a draft plan for the medium-term target for the lowest rate of pay.

It is not a number, but a general statement about what the minimum wage should be: socially acceptable and economically viable.

Under that draft, the minimum wage would also be maintained relative to other wages, so that minimum-wage workers are not left behind if general pay levels increase.

At what level the minimum wage could lead to job losses has long been debated.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Early in 2023, South Africa could have a new medium-term target for what the minimum wage should be. But it will not be a rand amount. Instead it will be a statement of intent – and a guarantee that minimum-wage earners will never fall behind other workers.

The idea of a medium-term target was built into minimum wage legislation passed in 2018, but delayed by three years to allow the system to settle down, and for its impact on jobs to potentially be discernible.

Last week, the National Minimum Wage Commission published for comment what it believes the medium-term should be. It is contained in two sentences:

"All wage-earning workers must earn enough to maintain a decent standard of living, defined as sufficient to support themselves and their families at a level that is both socially acceptable and economically viable. The target should ensure that the value of the national minimum wage does not decline relative to the median wage."

Measuring the minimum wage in terms of the median national wage is a popular way of measuring the minimum wage within a country over time, and of comparing the minimum wage across different countries.

The phrase "socially acceptable and economically viable" is popular in policies dealing with environmental matters and sustainable development, where there may just not be the resources to implement plans generally agreed to be moral imperatives.

What the minimum wage should be, in order to balance the needs of the unemployed to find jobs with the dignity of those at the bottom of the wage pyramid, remains subject to fierce debate, with various groups and parties arguing that it is already either too low or too high.

After much research, a panel set up to consider the implementation of a minimum wage in South Africa reported its belief that "there is a benign range for a minimum wage level", and as long it is within that range, it would not cause job losses.

"However, an increase beyond this range could lead to loss of employment," the panel told the government in its formal report. "The key challenge is that the threshold beyond which the [national minimum wage] could result in job losses is not predictable, and will differ across sectors. The only way to discover this level is to progressively raise wages and carefully monitor employment effects."

The National Minimum Wage Commission is accepting public submissions on its draft stance until the end of January.