National Geographic said on Tuesday it will be adding a fifth ocean to its maps.

The Southern Ocean is the second-smallest ocean and surrounds the Antarctic.

The move was long-awaited, as scientists have been using the term for years.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

National Geographic announced this week that it is officially recognising a fifth ocean: the Southern Ocean.

This body of water lies around the Antarctic, stretching from the coastline to the 60 degrees latitude mark.

The ecological boundary of the Southern Ocean follows a sinuous line around the Antarctic continent called the Antarctic Convergence or polar front pic.twitter.com/eFv7y2DqAQ June 8, 2021

All oceans are connected, so in a way, there is only one ocean. But the planet's waters have been traditionally split into four regions: the Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic, and Indian oceans.

The change makes the Southern Ocean the second-smallest, only bigger than the Arctic ocean.

Adding the Southern Ocean makes scientific sense because it is a distinct ecological region, according to Alex Tait, National Geographic's geographer.

It is served by the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, which brings colder and less salty water than more Northern regions of the ocean, CBS News reported.

By adding a fifth ocean, the magazine is breaking away from guidance from the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO).

The organisation, which sets the rules for sea mapping, has not ratified a proposal to add the Southern Ocean, which was first submitted in 2000.

Several countries, including the US, recognize the ocean anyway. Most scientists and IHO members use the name, Tait said.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.