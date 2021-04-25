Nathan Myhrvold created the Snowflake Cam to capture up-close pictures of snowflakes.

He calls it "the highest resolution snowflake camera in the world."

He has traveled all over the US to find different types of snowflakes.

For many South Africans, snow is a rare event to be greeted by rushing outside. For those who live with it through long dark winters, though it carries a negative connotation: it's cold, forces people indoors, makes driving difficult, and requires its own wardrobe.

Nathan Myhrvold may be from the northern hemisphere, but he does not see snow like that.

For the former Microsoft chief technology officer and Intellectual Ventures founder, snow is the greatest natural art form. Which is why he drew from his experience founding Modernist Cuisine, a research kitchen and laboratory that creates high-definition photographs of food, to make what he calls the highest resolution snowflake camera in the world.

Up close, each snowflake's unique structure is visible, revealing branches of crystalline arms normally hidden from the naked eye.

Myhrvold spoke with Insider via email about his interest in snowflake photography and how he created his high-resolution camera.