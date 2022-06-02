NASA's Voyager probes are powering down. Here are 18 key photos from their 45-year mission.

45 years after their launch, Voyager 1 and 2 are still operating.

But with power dwindling, the probes will likely soon reach the end of their scientific mission.

Here are 18 pictures the probes took over the course of their forty-plus-year journey.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The Voyager probes are pioneers of science, making it further into space than any other man-made object.

NASA originally sent the twin probes on a four-year mission to Jupiter and Saturn in 1977; they exceeded all expectations, and are still going 45 years later – making it NASA's longest-lived mission.

Amazing photos of the solar system are among the achievements they beamed back before NASA shut the cameras down.

But now, they face a terminal problem: their power is running out and NASA scientists are shutting down more instruments on board to conserve energy.

As they near the end of their mission, here are 18 images from Voyager that changed science: