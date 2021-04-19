NASA's control room celebrating after the Ingenuity helicopter flew on Mars on April 19, 2021.
  • NASA flew its Ingenuity helicopter on Mars for the first time early Monday.
  • It was the first powered, controlled flight to take place on another planet.
  • NASA staff celebrated the moment in the control room.
Watch the moment around the 40-minute mark here:


