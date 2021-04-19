WATCH | NASA control room cheers as its Mars helicopter flies for first time
- NASA flew its Ingenuity helicopter on Mars for the first time early Monday.
- It was the first powered, controlled flight to take place on another planet.
- NASA staff celebrated the moment in the control room.
- For more stories visit Business Insider.
Watch the moment around the 40-minute mark here:
Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes