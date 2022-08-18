Nando’s just launched fake meat – and it isn’t embarrassed about it

Two years ago, Nando's introduced plant-based options in Australia.

Those have now been launched at home, so you can buy a R64 no-meat wrap, among many other options.

Nando's isn't shy about what it is selling. As in Australia, the range is called The Great Pretender.

In early 2020, Nando's launched a new product in Australia. The texture was similar to minced chicken, it said, and when cooked, it smelled just like meat. It was, in fact, entirely plant-based, but unashamedly aspiring to be fake meat and even named for that aspiration as "The Great Pretender".

Now that range has come to South Africa, under the same name.

At R64 for a wrap, or R89 for a "grande salad" built around the "protein strips", you'll get "the same flavourful taste you love", Nando's said in a statement on Thursday, just without the chicken.

"The Great Pretender is for guests who prefer to eat less meat and are keen to try new things," it said.

The strips are made out of pea protein, beans, chickpeas, and wheat gluten. It is vegan in its constituents, but is prepared alongside meat.

Introducing it to South Africa was prompted by the growing flexitarian trend, the chain said.

The longstanding Nando's veggie burger options – which make no pretence at being meat – will remain available.

In Australia, Nando's said it had worked to make The Great Pretender, with its lemon and herbs and garlic, pair well with its signature chilli taste.

When introduced in New Zealand later in 2020, the chain ran out of stock of The Great Pretender after what it said was an overwhelmingly positive response.







