Nando’s is extending its load-shedding promotion: the worse it gets, the more free stuff you get

Nando's is continuing its Bright Side promotion, which offers more free stuff the higher the national load shedding schedule goes.

You have to order online, to get two free sides during Stage 2, three free sides during Stage 3, and so on.

"We bet you can’t wait for stage four now," Nando's says.

The promotion was initially guaranteed only until the end of May.

Eskom is struggling a bit to keep the lights on, again.

Nando's has extended its Bright Side promotion, which it bills as making load shedding easier by offering free stuff depending on how high the load shedding schedule goes.

The chain had initially said it would run the promotion until the end of May, and would then look at how bad load shedding was before making a call on extending it.

The load shedding forecast is not great, with Eskom struggling to generate enough electricity to meet demand, and more cold weather on the way.

Bright Side only applies for those ordering online, either via the Nando's website or its own app. Those customers will be offered two free sides during Stage 2 load shedding, three free sides during Stage 3, and so on.

Nando's hasn't said what would happen if electricity rationing hits the theoretically possible Stage 8. But it will honour the offer until at least the highest level seen this year. "We bet you can’t wait for stage four now," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The promotion is limited to a set number of orders per day ("we wouldn’t want you finishing all the chicken for your neighbours," Nando's says) and is again for an unspecified limited time only.

New models suggest that load shedding could hit Stage 6 – or Stage 8 – in the foreseeable future, and that rationing could continue indefinitely.

The current government approach to load shedding is premised on Eskom achieving a big improvement in the availability of its ageing generating plant, which would go against a long-running trend of deterioration. It is not clear how that can be achieved.

Suggestions for solving the immediate problem include investing in more diesel-driven peaking plants. However, it is not clear when oil prices may drop enough to make that form of generation affordable.

