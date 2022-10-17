Namibia has joined the growing list of countries offering a digital nomad visa.

If your income is around R37,000 per month, and you have a clean police record, you can apply.

The cost of living in Namibia's main cities is lower than in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Feel like becoming a digital nomad but don’t want to stray too far from home? Now you can go just next door.

With Namibia’s new Digital Nomad Programme, you can get a visa to live and work in the country for six months. The visa allows our participants to work, travel and study in Namibia, and you can apply for it online.

All you need (besides the usual travel documents, insurance, and police clearance) is to show your proof of income or funds to sustain yourself and dependants. You need to have $2,000 (about R37,000) per month for yourself, $1,000 (R18,000) per month for an accompanying spouse, and $500 (R9,000) per accompanying child per month.

The visa application costs $62, the equivalent of a bit over R1,000.

This cost is comparable to Malaysia’s digital nomad visa, but significantly cheaper than Thailand’s offer. It is also far cheaper than visas for European and North and Central American countries.

The cost of living in Windhoek is cheaper than in Cape Town or Johannesburg, but eating out is more pricey. The rent in Swakopmund is cheaper than Cape Town and Johannesburg, but eating out and buying groceries will set you back between 4% and 7% more.

Namibia has decent connectivity and a 98% national network coverage footprint. This means that you can connect to the internet from essentially anywhere in the country. Monthly plans are mostly below R1,000 per month.

If you want to be more mobile, just note that the cellphone service gets patchy the farther from main centres you travel, and not all resorts and national parks have reliable wi-fi.

Once you are there and settled (and have rented a car, everything in Namibia is very far) these are some of the main attractions the Namibians suggest you try out:

Hike the Fish River Canyon in the Ai-Ais/Richtersveld Park in the south of the country. It is second only to the Grand Canyon in size.

Fly in a hot air balloon over Sossusvlei, home to the largest sand dunes in the world.

Explore the dunes of the Sandwich Harbour, where the desert meets the sea.

Do a half-day tour of Windhoek and discover both sides of the city including the Katutura township.

For wildlife photography, Etosha National Park in the north offers classic safari tours by an open vehicle.

Visit the ancient rock engravings at Twyfelfontain, that dates back to an estimated 6,000 years.

Go stargazing in the NamibRand Nature Reserve. It is one of the most surreal experiences as the International Dark-Sky Association declared the reserve as the first dark sky reserve in Africa.

Visit the ghost town of Kolmanskop.



