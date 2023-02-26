My whole house is grey. It's for the sake of my mental health.

My house is a monochromatic palette of greys with a few white accents.

Like many people, I spent months at home during the pandemic, and I found grey very calming.

I have kids at home — and I've found that living in a grey house helps me manage the chaos.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Walk into my family home, and you'll be greeted by a monochromatic colour palette. Our walls, decor, furniture, and rugs are a sea of grey tones — with white offering a gentle, brightening contrast.

I didn't choose grey to complement and ride the "sad beige" home aesthetic popularised on social media. Grey is timeless, clean, neutral, and, most of all, soothing. I chose greys — from dove to charcoal to jet — to ease my mental state.

The pandemic has taught us that our environment matters. Many of us spent months, if not years, working, learning, and living at home. We had to take a good hard look at our surroundings and make decisions. I worked from home before the pandemic, and I continue to do so, spending a lot of time between these four walls.





Having a grey house helps me with my anxiety

I've spent most of my life battling anxiety. Having reasonable control, including in our home, is just one way to help quiet the anxiety beast. As a busy mom, I know I'm not alone; I have several friends who swear by a favourite candle, a carefully curated playlist, indoor plants, and natural sunlight. Our environment can help make or break our serenity.

Rachel Goldman, a licensed psychologist and consultant in private practice in New York, says a person's home-colour choice can play an important role in their mental health. Goldman, who's also a clinical assistant professor in the psychiatry department at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, added that for people who like neutral colours, being surrounded by grey or beige can "be extremely calming, because neutrals make us feel balanced."

"A monochromatic colour scheme creates a sense of calmness, and people report feeling more at peace," which can be grounding, she said. But she added that for others, too much grey may breed sadness.

As a person who gets easily overstimulated, I've found that the more I can control my environment, the better I feel. I have four kids, and my home is often loud and busy. Sometimes all I can do is put on some jazz, dim the lights, gaze upon all the grey, and hope to dull some of the chaos.

I don't need colour in my house

Those who know me and have been to my home have suggested that I pick an accent colour or two, that I add a pop of colour to brighten the space. I get the appeal of Pinterest-worthy aesthetics and the fun that colour can bring, but it's not something I want for my home — or my brain.

No matter your preference and reasoning for decorating your home as you do, just make sure you're happy with your choice. I'm intentional about the colours I use — and don't use — because it helps my mental health.



