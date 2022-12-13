Eskom's load shedding is pushing more workers back to the office – and challenging hybrid shifts

South African businesses and office workers have adopted hybrid work models in the wake of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

But severe load shedding is making it much harder for employees to be productive at home.

Offices equipped with backup power solutions are pulling employees back in and, unlike the rest of the world, South Africa may see a more permanent return to the office in 2023.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za

Severe load shedding is challenging hybrid work models and pushing employees back to the office in search of reliable power.

South African companies have embraced hybrid work models in the wake of the pandemic's worst. Covid-19 and its associated lockdowns emptied office buildings, forcing businesses and employees to adopt remote work policies. Since lockdown ended, offices have begun to fill up again, with many settling for hybrid work models, which has employees sharing their time between offices and home.

Technology still plays an important role in keeping the workplace connected, with digital conferencing platforms, which boomed during lockdown, now integrated into businesses' daily workflows.

But this technology – and broader productivity outside the traditional office space – relies on stable power. That's something South Africa continues to struggle with, as heightened stages of load shedding leave households without power for hours each day. These protracted bouts of powerlessness are making it harder for employees to work from home and remain productive.

"The reality is that backup power solutions are not only expensive, but in short supply," said Bonnie Smith, the GM of FCM, the flagship corporate travel brand at Flight Centre Travel Group.

"Companies have had to invest heavily in generators or inverter systems to keep their offices up and running – and keeping staff online at home comes with additional costs. Factor in UPS solutions for your team's home Internet and Wi-Fi connection, new laptop batteries and surge protectors, and you can appreciate how pricey the exercise becomes."

With the "patience of employers fast running out", a return to the office, with more face-to-face meetings, is expected to surge into 2023, according to Smith. Unlike the rest of the world, South Africa "might actually see a more permanent return to the office in 2023" thanks to load shedding, which isn't expected to end anytime soon.



