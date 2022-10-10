SA’s political parties just had a R4 791 windfall – which they all have to share

South Africa's Multi-Party Democracy Fund was set up to make for fair, and potentially anonymous, donations to political parties.

For the nine months until the end of December, it received less than R5 000, the Electoral Commission announced on Monday.

That money will be shared among all the parties in the National Assembly.

That fund is supposed to help guard against desperate parties, say an ANC that can't pay salaries, selling their souls.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

On Monday, South Africa's political parties represented in Parliament's National Assembly received a statement of account from one of the core pillars of the system intended to keep them afloat, the Multi-Party Democracy Fund (MPDF).

The balance? "R4 791 (Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Nintey-One Rand)", announced the Electoral Commission, which administers the fund.

That is the sum available for allocation for the period from April 2021 to the end of this year, for an average of a little under R230 per month.

Not the amount of money available to each political party, mind you, but the grand total that is to be split among them. By law, the money must be divided among the parties that have at least one seat in the National Assembly, one third in equal tranches to each, and the other two-thirds based on their number of seat.

The MPDF's other rules include that it may not accept donations from any government or government-linked entity, such as a local state-owned enterprise or an agency of a foreign government. But beyond that, it is open for the use of individuals or corporations who wish to make a direct contribution to the contest of ideas in South Africa without the risk of accidentally, say, influencing policy in their favour – or being seen to be trying to buy special treatment.

Should they wish, such donors can even stay anonymous, their identities known only to the Electoral Commission.

Those donors can rest assured their money will be spent, directly, in party-political activities such as driving voter registration. The Commission may claim no more than 5% for administration, and parties are forbidden from using the money to pay staff or to fight internal legal battles.

The fund is often cited as a key mechanism by which South African democracy can be supported without the risk of opening policy to be bought and sold through direct donations to parties – the kind of risk that starts to seem important when the ANC yet again can't pay staff salaries and its officials blame rules that outlaw other types of anonymous or foreign donations.

Those declarations are in terms of a new and largely untested system of declarations that were fiercely opposed by the biggest parties.



