MultiChoice says it’s still looking to pay out about R147 million in unclaimed Phuthuma Nathi dividends.

In February 2021, it said R207 million in unclaimed dividends was owed to 22,000 of its 80,000 shareholders.

Vodacom said a few weeks ago that it was trying to pay out R61.1 million in unclaimed dividends from its YeboYethu scheme.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

MultiChoice says it’s still looking to pay out about R147 million in unclaimed Phuthuma Nathi dividends.

The pay TV broadcaster is making a renewed call to the public, after making one earlier this year, to find out if they, or any one they know, are owned any money because of their participation in the empowerment Phuthuma Nathi scheme.

In February 2021, it said R207 million in unclaimed dividends was owed to 22,000 of its 80,000 shareholders. Since then, it has managed to pay out about R60 million to 4,400 shareholders.

Phuthuma Nathi chairman Mandla Langa said at the time: “This money belongs to our shareholders. We’re calling on them to contact us to get their money. In these tough economic times we want to do everything in our power to give them what is rightfully theirs.”

Though Putumayo Nathi has been paying dividends every year since the start of the scheme in 2006, a change in contact information or banking details has led to some shareholders not receiving their payments. In some cases, shareholders have passed on and not told their families they owned shares in the scheme.

MultiChoice is not the only corporation trying to find shareholders it owes money to. Vodacom said a few weeks ago that it was trying to pay out R61.1 million in unclaimed dividends from its YeboYethu scheme.

Though MultiChoice and Vodacom still have larger amounts waiting to be paid out, Sasol’s Khanyisa empowerment scheme has made strides when it came to paying out its unclaimed dividends. As of the end of October 2021, Sasol Khanyisa only had R7,3 million in unclaimed dividends.

The amounts owned to specific shareholders are not trivial amounts. “One shareholder is owed an amount of R408,764.96 and Sasol is engaging with this shareholder to obtain FICA documentation,” Sasol said in a statement.

Those looking to find out if they are owned anything by Phuthuma Nathi, can contact its call centre on 086 011 6226 or by visiting its website at www.phuthumanathi.co.za for information which includes the steps on how to make claims.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.