Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani - Asia's richest man - just bought an iconic English estate for £57 million, or about R1.1 billion, Debjit Chakraborty reported for Bloomberg.

Ambani made the purchase through the $100 billion conglomerate he controls, Reliance Industries, which has interests in industries ranging from oil to telecom.

The conglomerate is already involved in the hospitality industry with an equity holding in the company that operates Oberoi Hotels, a chain of five-star hotels, per Bloomberg.

Ambani, who's worth an estimated $71.5 billion, is the richest person in Asia and the 13th-richest in the world. He's known for using his billions to fund a lavish lifestyle, from building his family a private 27-story skyscraper to throwing an extravagant wedding for his daughter that included a performance by Beyoncé.