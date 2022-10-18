TAKE A LOOK | MSC is sending a 'ship within a ship' to SA next year

The MSC Splendida, described as the "most modern ship to serve South Africa", will be based in Durban from November 2023.

The 18-deck passenger vessel, which has its own premium, exclusive "ship within a ship" for high-paying travellers, is scheduled to undertake 35 sailings.

MSC Yacht Club guests will have access to their own restaurant, swimming pool, and sunbathing area.

They'll also have a butler on call 24 hours a day.

MSC Cruises' Splendida, an 18-deck passenger vessel that can accommodate up to 4,363 passengers and features a premium "ship within a ship concept", will be based in South Africa's port of Durban from November 2023.

Although the MSC Splendida, launched in 2009, isn't the cruise company's newest ship, it is younger than the vessels – Sinfonia and Orchestra – scheduled to lead South Africa's upcoming cruise season. MSC Cruises, in a statement announcing its 2023/2024 sailing season earlier in October, described the Splendida as the "most modern ship to serve South Africa."

The Fantasia-class cruise ship, which can accommodate 50% more passengers than the MSC Sinfonia, will also be the company's first with a "Yacht Club" to be based in South Africa.

The MSC Yacht Club, described by the company as a premium "ship within a ship", has 71 spacious suites from decks 12 to 16, a dedicated concierge desk, 24-hour butler service, a private restaurant, a swimming pool, and sunbathing area. MSC Yacht Club guests can also get "unlimited drinks" in dedicated areas.

This exclusive cruising experience for high-paying passengers ranges from a deluxe suite, with a 29 square-metre cabin that features a sitting area, wardrobe, and bathroom with shower or bath, all the way up to a 36 square-metre royal suite. This royal suite features a separate living area and dining room, with big walk-in wardrobes.

Passengers will pay a lot more for these MSC Yacht Club perks, with a deluxe suite costing around double what a normal suite would and almost four times what would be spent on an entry-level interior cabin.

"MSC Splendida will take cruising in South Africa to the next level and redefine holidays at sea," said Ross Volk, the managing director of MSC Cruises South Africa.

"The ship will be staffed by nearly 1,400 crew, many of whom will be sourced and trained locally through the Shosholoza Academy in Durban, who look forward to giving our guests the experience of a lifetime."

The MSC Splendida will undertake 35 sailings from both Durban and Cape Town, travelling to Mozambique, Namibia, Mauritius, Reunion, and locally.

The announcement of Splendida's arrival for the 2023/2024 season follows MSC's confirmation that, in anticipation of a strong recovery in the cruise sector following pandemic-induced disruptions, two ships will service South Africa during the upcoming season.

It's the first time that the company will be bringing two ships of different classes to the country simultaneously, with the MSC Orchestra, based in Durban, having around 40 sailings and the Cape Town-based MSC Sinfonia embarking on 22 cruises.

Despite the scrapping of most international travel restrictions, MSC Cruises will require unvaccinated guests to provide a negative Covid-19 test result 48 hours before departure.



