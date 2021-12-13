MSC Cruises returned to South African shores on 6 December following a 20-month break.

The MSC Orchestra returned to Durban on Friday following a 4-night cruise which signalled the restart of South Africa’s sailing season.

But during that time, the country recorded a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases, driven by the recently discovered Omicron variant.

Hours after the MSC Orchestra docked, the cruise company said it had suspended operations for the remainder of the year.

MSC cruises are now scheduled to resume on 9 January 2022.

Cruise liners have been absent from South African shores since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Optimism surrounding the restart of the sailing season in December was dealt a blow when passenger ship, Europa, arrived in Cape Town to a muted response.

The ship, first to arrive in South Africa following the relaxation of lockdown regulations, was due to be met with fanfare. Instead, most passengers were prevented from disembarking and those that could leave were shuttled straight to the airport.

Europa’s arrival came less than a week after scientists from the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa announced the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The world responded to this discovery by imposing controversial bans on travellers from South Africa, crushing any hope of international cruises.

But MSC Cruises, which offers domestic voyages, maintained that it would continue with its season as planned, despite a rapidly rising Covid-19 caseload driven by Omicron. The cruise company did, however, reverse an earlier decision to allow unvaccinated passengers on board.

Just days before the MSC Orchestra was due to depart from Durban, the liner said that all passengers on board would need be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The ship set sail from Durban on Monday and returned on Friday. During that time, South Africa’s rate of new daily Covid-19 infections more than doubled, overtaking the peak of the first wave. Hours after the MSC Orchestra’s return, the cruise company confirmed that all its domestic sailings had been temporarily suspended.

“We made this voluntary decision in an abundance of caution towards our guests, our crew and the communities that MSC Orchestra was scheduled to visit in the coming weeks. This is what our health and safety protocol is designed to do, in accordance with the evolution of the pandemic ashore and to ensure the utmost protection to our guests and crew,” said Ross Volk, the managing director of MSC Cruises South Africa, in a statement on Friday evening.

“In light of the most recent evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic across South Africa, we have been in consultation with the government’s Department of Health which is working hard to understand the most up-to-date data of the virus and as health and safety is our number one priority our protocol clearly called for a temporary suspension of our forthcoming sailings with immediate effect.”

Further testing upon disembarking in Durban also revealed positive Covid-19 cases on board the MSC Orchestra, according to The Independent.

MSC Cruises hopes to resume sailing on 9 January 2022, with a 4-night cruise starting in Durban and ending in Cape Town.

MSC ticketholders can receive a voucher for a voyage later in the season or request a refund.

“We understand that our decision will be very disappointing to those guests that will have their voyages cancelled but I hope that they will understand that it was made with their wellbeing in mind, as the health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our number one priority,” said Volk.

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

