MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises' new MSC Virtuosa ship will feature Rob, a robot bartender.

Like any human bartender, Rob can create custom drinks or one of its 16 signature cocktails.

The spaceship-inspired bar and its robot bartender took almost six years to create, MSC said.

Visit Business Insider South Africa for more stories.

We've seen robot smoothie makers, hamburger flippers, and salad crafters. Now, MSC Cruises has unveiled Rob, a humanoid robot bartender.

Many cruise lines may have hit the pause button on major sailings, but that's not stopping them from designing innovative features that will be showcased on trips once the industry gets back to full steam. This includes MSC Cruises, which created Rob for its newest Virtuosa ship.

The animatronic mixologist will be stationed in the Virtuosa's MSC Starship Club and MSC Starliner One, the new ship's spaceship-inspired bar.

Rob's conception came from the desire to use new technology to create a novel onboard space, specifically a "futuristic immersive entertainment lounge," according to the cruise line. And nothing says "futuristic" like a robot bartender working in a space decorated with holograms and digital art.