Mr Price just launched period panties, and you can reuse them for up to two years

Mr Price has launched period panties made to be worn without sanitary pads or tampons.

The snug undies, which retail for R149.99 each, have four odour-free layers that prevent moisture and leakage.

They are hand and machine washable but should not be left to dry out in the sun.

According to the retailer, the panties hold up to 50ml of fluid and can be used for up to two years.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Retail giant Mr Price has just launched Period Panties that are leakproof and don’t require the use of a pad or tampon.

With four layers of cloth to prevent leakage and staining, the undies retail for R149.99 each and are said to hold up to 50ml of fluid, compared to a tampon which can hold up to 12ml. Depending on your flow, you can wear them almost all day.

“Every pair is designed to be leak-resistant, to control odour and to provide ultimate comfort and flexibility so you can go about your day-to-day life without having to worry about tampons and pads,” said the retailer.

The undies come in an assortment of colours, including maroon, navy blue and black. They are hand or machine washable and can be reused for a period of up to two years, thereby reducing waste to the environment.

“Our reusable period panties significantly decrease the amount of waste created as a result of disposable sanitary pads and tampons, therefore providing a more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative,” said Mr Price.

The inner layers – made of cotton, elastane with an antibacterial layer and polyester – have been designed to absorb fluid, while the outer layers work to prevent leakage. This, according to the retailer, ensures that the panties absorb and locks the fluid.

The first outer layer, on the other hand, is made of 100% polyester with leakproof properties and an antibacterial layer (silver ion), while the fourth layer consists of 95% cotton, 5% elastane with water-resistant piping on leg openings to prevent leakage.

For washing and hygiene purposes, the product should be rinsed in cold water before putting it in a normal washing machine or by hand.

They are meant to be airdried in a non-humid environment and should not be placed in direct sunlight “as it may tamper with the antibacterial layers within it,” said the retailer.

And no, you cannot iron the period panties.

“Please avoid ironing a period panty due to the sensitivity of the inner layers of the product. Ironing may damage the product’s ability to absorb fluid,” the retailer said.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.