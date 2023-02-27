SA's most expensive wine is now R1,300 cheaper. Here's how the country's priciest bottles compare.

Price review

The title of South Africa's most expensive wine still belongs to 4G Wines.

They're selling a single bottle of red for about R7,000.

This may seem steep, but it's about R1,000 cheaper than in 2021.

Several other pricey bottles come in for considerably less but will still set you back a few thousand rand.

Here's how much you'll pay for some of South Africa's most expensive wines.

The title of the most expensive bottle of wine in South Africa remains with 4G Wines' 67 Imizuzu. More than R7,000 may seem like a high price for the red blend, with some experts saying as much, but it's cheaper than when Business Insider South Africa last rounded up South Africa's priciest bottles in 2021.

According to average online prices posted on Wine-Searcher, a bottle of 67 Imizuzu may now cost you about R1,300 less than in 2021, starting at R7,087 - if you can find one.

The mysterious wine brand, allegedly the brainchild of a Switzerland-based businessperson, does not appear to belong to a specific estate. And instead of a vineyard address, their official website posts contacts for an office based in the Cape Town CBD, which Google Maps says belongs to a law firm.

The pricey wine is available at select retail stores and online, but it primarily seems to sell directly to clients. And if you'd like to taste the wine before you commit to a R7,000 bottle, you can - but they previously told Business Insider SA they only offer tastings to select clients, on application.

This bottle is by some margin the most expensive in South Africa - a deliberate decision one wine expert previously told Business Insider SA likely has more to do with creating perceived prestige and exclusivity than the usual elements that push the price of a bottle of wine into the multiple thousands.

Following 4G's pricey bottle is the Telos cabernet sauvignon from Tokara. If you buy it abroad, you'll comfortably pay the equivalent of R6,500 a bottle, but locally it sells for around R4,400.

This is followed closely by Delaire Graff's Laurence Graff Reserve, which sells for around the R4,000 mark locally.

From there, things tend to level out into the R2,000 to R3,000 mark, with prices fluctuating depending on retail outlets, sale countries, and other variables.

Sadie Family Wines' Mev. Kirsten is one of the country's most expensive white wines. It also sells out at the far lower listed price quickly, leaving room for it to increase elsewhere - as much as R3,900, depending on the store.

Stellenbosch estate De Toren is also consistently one of the country's most expensive wine producers, with their Boox XVII and Black Lion reds often fetching over R3,500 a bottle.

After that are several Cape wines that are cheap in comparison - but likely offer better value than those competing for the spot of the most expensive bottle in the country.

