Inside SA's most expensive house, on sale for R230m - but you will have to wait till 2024 to move in

This seven-bedroom planned villa in Cape Town is deemed the most expensive property now for sale in South Africa, even though the houses on it have not been built yet.

It is due to feature a four-bedroom villa as well as a three-bedroom penthouse, which can be bought as a package or separately.

Purchasing the villa as one will cost R230 million, while buying either the villa or penthouse separately will cost R115 million each.

Construction is only due to start when someone signs on the dotted line.

A planned seven-bedroom villa in Cape Town, deemed the most expensive house you can currently buy in South Africa, is on sale for R230 million – but construction will start only after a deposit has been received, with completion expected in 2024.

The Sky Is The Limit complex, which is due to consist of a penthouse and villa, will be situated in Clifton, one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in the Mother City. It overlooks the beaches in Clifton, Camps Bay, and Table Mountain National Park.

Even at full asking price, the property will not be setting a South African record, though; in 2016 a Bantry Bay property sold for R290 million.

Other residential properties intended for the use of a single-family have sold for well over R100 million.

The 504-square-metre planned penthouse is due to offer a TV room, a study, three lavish en-suite bedrooms, laundry, and a storeroom. It will also have a deck that comes with an infinity pool.

The villa is due to be fitted with natural stone, softwood, marble, and glass. It will feature four spacious en-suite bedrooms, a study, a TV room, its own laundry, and a storeroom. Outside is due to be a patio, a private garden, and an oversized pool.

The entire property, with a land size of 751m², will have 7.5 bathrooms in total, four garages, and "state-of-the-art" security.

Three options to buy

According to Independent Contractor for Remax Living Karryn Cartoulis, buyers have three options when purchasing the development.

“They can choose to purchase it as one villa, which would then be seven bedrooms for R230 million, or they can choose to make a sectional title.

“This means they would then have the smaller villa with five bedrooms and its own exclusive garden for R115 million,” Cortoulis told Business Insider South Africa.

The third option would be to buy the three-bedroom penthouse for R115 million. Cartoulis said the design ensures that the villa and penthouse don’t get in the way of each other if they are bought separately.

“The only common area is that when you drive in, there will be a large basement area for parking and storage. That’s what the villa and penthouse will share, and then you go to a landing area and take the elevator,” she said.

Once a purchaser concludes an agreement of sale and puts down a deposit, construction will commence. The buyer will also have the option to tweak the property to make it more personal for their family.

It is expected to take 18 to 20 months to complete the seven-bedroom property, which will then be ready for occupation from 2024.