An activist and Russian opposition politician said on Monday that Russian government officials should stick the law censoring the war in Ukraine "up their ass."

"I am staying in Russia. Let them stick their law on military censorship up their ass," politician Ilya Yashin tweeted. "I have said and keep repeating: Russians and Ukrainians should not kill each other."

Yashin added, "If I am destined to end up in prison for anti-war speeches, I will accept it with dignity."

Russia has dubbed its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" and has criminalised sharing information about the war domestically. Those who spread information about the war have been threatened with arrest and imprisonment.

Last year, Yashin — a former council official — said he was banned from taking part in a local election over his support for jailed Russian President Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny, according to Reuters.

Yashin said that he wanted to register as a candidate for an election to the Russian regional parliament in Moscow, but said he was told he wasn't allowed due to a law banning members of groups deemed "extremist" from running for office, Reuters reported.

