More than 100 Ukrainian children have been killed since the war began, according to UNICEF

UNICEF has documented more than 100 children killed in the war in Ukraine, the agency said Wednesday.

The organization reported an additional 134 kids injured in the conflict.

The true toll, however, is likely much higher, according to UNICEF.

More than 100 Ukrainian children have been killed since Russian forces invaded the country nearly five weeks ago, according to UNICEF.

The United Nations Children's Fund, which provides humanitarian aid to children around the globe, said its Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has documented the number of reported child deaths during the conflict and reported an additional 134 children injured as a result of the war.

The true toll, however, is likely much higher, the agency said in a Wednesday press release.

The organization also continued to raise the alarm on the mass number of child refugees resulting from the war. Children now make up half of all refugees from the conflict, according to UNICEF, with more than 1.1 million kids arriving in neighboring countries, and another 2.5 million children estimated to be internally displaced within Ukraine.

"The situation inside Ukraine is spiraling," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in the press release. "As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education, safety and support."

UNICEF warned in the statement that refugees, especially children, are at a heightened risk of trafficking and exploitation, and said the organization is partnering with civil society partners and national governments to put measures in place to keep kids safe, including protection screening at border crossings.

Last week, the agency said 4.3 million children — more than half of the country's estimated 7.3 million kids — have been displaced amid the war. Earlier this month, the agency said a Ukrainian child has become a refugee almost every single second since Russia invaded.



