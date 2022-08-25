Hotwheels, Star Wars, Ninja Turtles a hit with 'kidults' as toy sector bounces back

More and more adults have been buying toys for themselves in the past two years, according to Toys R Us.

They are known as "kidults".

Right now, the most popular kidult toys include vintage items, throwbacks to the 90s, and more recent toys inspired by movie franchises and TV shows.

A few of these include power brands such as Lego, Barbie, Hotwheels, Pokémon, and Rubik's Cube.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

For the past two years, the toy industry has seen a new trend of "kidults" – toy enthusiasts who are adults – increasingly buying toys as a coping mechanism during difficult times.

According to Toys R Us, toys bought by adults for themselves are surging in popularity as people between the ages of 19 and 29 turn to their childhood toys for comfort.

Toy World Magazine found that in the past year alone, about a quarter of all toy sales have gone to young adults.

“This year is set to be another bumper year for the industry as the traditional toy market bounces back,” said Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us. “The traditional toy market is making a comeback, with ‘vintage’ trends at the forefront.”

According to Jacoby, half of all Lego toys are bought by the kidult market.

Other power brands that speak to people much older than their intended target market include Barbie, Pokémon, and Rubik's Cube.

The rise of the kidults

The pandemic was a rough time for many South Africans, and some adults found comfort in childhood memories.

“During the pandemic, with many consumers enjoying more time than they would usually have, sales of games, puzzles and construction kits boomed, with a significant number of those purchases made by kidults,” Jacoby said.

“During the second and even third lockdown, people appeared to need the distraction of a new hobby, as the novelty of staying at home all but vanished.”

Although nostalgia is an excellent mechanism to cope with stress and anxiety, the kidult market is driven by more than just that. Social media is quickly removing the stigma associated with adults buying toys, and it has also made it easier for adults to find the toys they want.

Right now, the most popular kidult toys are a mixture of vintage, the 90s, and toys inspired by current TV shows and movie franchises.

They include wind-up function toys such as Stretch Armstrong, Hotwheels, Pez candy, and Star Wars; GI Joe, Turtles, Rubik’s Cube, Thundercats; and Tamagotchi, Pokémon, Polly Pocket, Barbie, Hotwheels and Power Rangers.

“Movie franchises and TV shows create sought-after memorabilia merchandise and collectables and are on the rise with a number of franchises being released this year,” said Jacoby.

“Blockbusters always contribute to the popularity of collectables, and we can expect to see many of these during 2022 and 2023.”



