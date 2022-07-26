Map shows how quickly monkeypox spread through the US in the biggest-ever outbreak beyond Africa

Every state in the US with data is now reporting at least one monkeypox case, as per the CDC.

The disease has historically been confined to Africa and has never spread elsewhere at scale.

The disease is not causing many deaths, but symptoms can be extremely painful.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za. Monkeypox has been spreading quickly across the US, touching every state that is reporting data. As of Friday, the CDC recorded 2,891 cases of monkeypox in the US. Two of those were among children, the CDC said on Friday. These are the five states with the most reported cases as of July 22: New York: 900.

California: 356.

Florida: 247.

Illinois: 238.

Georgia: 211. There has never been a global outbreak on this scale before This is the biggest such outbreak reported outside of African countries. The second-largest outbreak was reported in the US in 2003, where it was limited to 300 cases. The World Health Organization on Saturday declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. which means this is an "extraordinary event" that needs a rapid global response.

Over 16,000 cases have been reported in 74 countries in just over two months. Of these, 68 "have not historically reported monkeypox," according to the CDC.

Men who have sex with men (MSM) have been disproportionately affected by the disease. A large study of more than 500 monkeypox cases diagnosed across the globe found about 98% of cases were among MSM.