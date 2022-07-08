SA miners will create 2,294 MW of power by 2025. Which is more than Eskom's Arnot plant.

Eskom's inability to supply stable power to South Africa is seeing companies move swiftly to self-generation.

The country's mining sector, a major energy consumer, is leading the charge.

Mining companies are currently developing 73 self-generation projects, according to Minerals Council South Africa.

Most of these projects involve solar power, like Gold Fields' 100,000-panel, 50MW-capacity plant expected to come online later this year.

By 2025, the mining sector is expected to generate 2,294 MW of power, which is more than the current capacity of Eskom's coal-fired Arnot plant.

South African mining companies are moving quickly to produce their own electricity, with self-generation capacity expected to increase 20-fold over the next three years, rivalling one of Eskom's main coal-fired power plants.

South Africa is in the throes of a dire electricity crisis, exemplified by one of the worst periods of load shedding amid plant breakdowns and striking staff. The power utility, which has been under constant pressure to match the country's electricity demands at various points over the past decade, is contending with improperly maintained, ageing infrastructure that could take years to fix.

Government's inability to ensure a stable power supply has forced the private sector into action.

The move to renewables is three-fold. Major corporations are turning to renewable energy as a way of meeting environmental targets, offsetting carbon emissions in line with the global trend. Companies that self-generate also lower the pressure on the national grid, effectively consuming less of Eskom's energy and, by doing so, leaving more for the rest of the country. These companies can also stave off protracted bouts of load shedding.

Mining companies, some of the biggest consumers of Eskom's power, are leading the charge. The country's mining sector is currently developing 73 self-generation projects, according to Minerals Council South Africa. Most of these projects involve solar power but also include hydrogen, wind, battery storage, and gas.

These projects combined are expected to generate 101 MW by the end of 2022, growing to 931 MW by the end of 2023. By 2025, the mining sector is expected to have a self-generation capacity of 2,294 MW.

This will "reduce the sector's exposure to Eskom by between 20% and 30% and go a long way towards achieving the sector's net-zero carbon emissions target set for 2050," Minerals Council South Africa's head of communications, Allan Seccombe, told Business Insider SA.

According to the timelines for self-generation cited by the council, mining companies will, collectively, start challenging Eskom's coal-fired plants in early 2024. Generating 1,000 MW, the mining sector will match the installed capacity at Eskom's coal-fired Komati power station and near the capacity of the Grootvlei plant. The latter has an installed capacity of 1,200MW.

At 2,294 MW by 2025, South Africa's mining companies are expected to generate more energy than Eskom's Arnot power station, which has an installed capacity of 2,100 MW.

Gold Fields' South Deep mine is expected to bring a 100,000-panel, 50MW-capacity solar power plant online before the end of the year. This will save the mining company around R123 million in annual electricity costs and account for almost a quarter of its power consumption.

Precious metals mining company, Sibanye Stillwater, is working on an 80 MW solar PV project at the Rustenburg Platinum Mines complex, a 65 MW solar PV project located within the Karee complex, and a 30 MW solar PV project feeding into its smelter.

Kumba Iron Ore aims to build a 60 MW to 80 MW solar PV plant at Sishen, while Anglo American Platinum looks to build a 100 MW solar plant at Mogalakwena, "the first of many renewable energy projects of scale across our company".

These are just a few of the more imminent renewable energy projects undertaken by mining companies in South Africa, which are investing around R77 billion in self-generation projects, according to Minerals Council South Africa.





