WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said 1 million people in Europe have died from Covid-19.

WHO's European region includes parts of central Asia.

Kluge said Covid-19 remains a "serious" issue even as more people get vaccinated.

At least 1 million people have died from Covid-19 in the European region, a top official from the World Health Organisation said.

While speaking about the deaths in Europe, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge told reporters in Greece that the Covid-19 remains a "serious" issue even as more people get vaccinated against the virus, according to the Associated Press.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that more than 2.9 million people have died from Covid-19 worldwide since the virus first started to spread.

The Americas have been hardest hit by the virus - with Brazil, Mexico, and the United States collectively recording more than 1.1 million deaths - but the 53-country European region that stretches into parts of Asia, is close behind.