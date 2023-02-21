Trending

2h ago

Over a million North Koreans could be drinking water tainted by underground nuclear tests: study

Business Insider US
Tom Porter ,
In this handout image provided by the News1-Dong-A Ilbo, a North Korean soldier stands at the entrance to a tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site on May 24, 2018.
News1-Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images
  • Over a million North Koreans may be drinking water contaminated by nuclear material, a report says.
  • The groundwater was likely contaminated by underground nuclear weapons testing.
  • The report also warned of the danger posed by produce sent from North Korea to Japan and China. 
Groundwater from an underground North Korean nuclear weapons test site is spreading dangerous radioactive material to hundreds of thousands living in the country and abroad, a new report warns. 

According to a report from the Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group, published Tuesday, eight cities near the Punggye-ri site are believed to have been affected. 

Over one million people live in the region, the study said, with North Koreans using groundwater for everyday uses, including as drinking water, as well as for agricultural purposes. 

Between 2006 and 2017, North Korea is believed to have carried out six nuclear tests at the underground site, which is located in the mountainous North Hamgyong Province.

The report called for those fleeing the affected areas for South Korea to be screened for radiation exposure, and for food export tests to be tightened.

According to the report, produce from farms and fisheries in North Korea smuggled or exported to South Korea, China and Japan put those countries at risk. 

Punggye-ri was closed down in 2018 and partly destroyed after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un pledged to halt nuclear weapons tests as part of a short-lived agreement with US President Donald Trump. 

But analysts believe that Kim may be preparing to reopen the site and resume nuclear testing, the BBC reported. 


