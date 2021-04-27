Microsoft Teams is down for people worldwide
- Reports of outages on Microsoft Teams started on Tuesday morning.
- The company confirmed it was a global outage.
Microsoft Teams started going down around the world on Tuesday morning.
According to website Down Detector, users started reporting problems around 6 a.m. Eastern Time.
"We've confirmed that this issue affects users globally. We're reviewing monitoring telemetry and recent changes to isolate the source of the issue," Microsoft said in a statement, after initially saying the problem affected Europe and Asia.
It does not appear to be affecting all users.
This is a developing story..
