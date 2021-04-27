Reports of outages on Microsoft Teams started on Tuesday morning.

The company confirmed it was a global outage.

See more stories on Business Insider SA's home page.

Microsoft Teams started going down around the world on Tuesday morning.

According to website Down Detector, users started reporting problems around 6 a.m. Eastern Time.

"We've confirmed that this issue affects users globally. We're reviewing monitoring telemetry and recent changes to isolate the source of the issue," Microsoft said in a statement, after initially saying the problem affected Europe and Asia.

It does not appear to be affecting all users.

Weâ€™ve confirmed that this issue affects users globally. Weâ€™re reviewing monitoring telemetry and recent changes to isolate the source of the issue. More information can be found under TM252802 in the admin center. April 27, 2021

This is a developing story..

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.