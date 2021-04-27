BELLEVUE, WA - NOVEMBER 28: Microsoft CEO Satya Na
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at a shareholders meeting. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Microsoft Teams started going down around the world on Tuesday morning.

According to website Down Detector, users started reporting problems around 6 a.m. Eastern Time.

"We've confirmed that this issue affects users globally. We're reviewing monitoring telemetry and recent changes to isolate the source of the issue," Microsoft said in a statement, after initially saying the problem affected Europe and Asia.

It does not appear to be affecting all users.

This is a developing story..

